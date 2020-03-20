Will Barclay on Cuomo’s renewable energy plans

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County’s State Assemblyman and Assembly Republican Minority Leader Will Barclay sees Cuomo’s recent siting and permitting proposal from a number of perspectives involving both policy and political philosophy.
“The whole point of Article 10 was the idea that siting should include various voices, adding intervenor funds to allow people legal representation,” Barclay said in a recent interview. “I don’t know why certain renewables are something special versus any other kind of generator that we use Article 10 for. I think what he (Cuomo) is wanting to do is force renewables to try to reach his supposedly renewable energy goals, 70% by 2040, 100% by 2050. I still think those are unrealistic goals in the first place, but just to knock out the local voice on it, I think, is really unfortunate, and it shows kind of a larger trend of this governor trying to consolidate power in the executive branch at the expense of, in this case, local government. We’ve also seen it in the state legislature.”
Cuomo’s bill is included in the proposed 2020 state budget, a tactic often used to hide a controversial bill within the much larger state budget bill, making a vote against the controversial bill very difficult as it would require a vote against the entire state budget.
“We’ll see where it goes,” Barclay said. “It’s in the budget. Just because it’s in there doesn’t mean it will become law. I don’t think we should put policies in the budget. Stuff like this needs to be open and debated outside the budget process. The problem with the budget is we and the public don’t get a good view of it until the last minute. And then we have to go vote on it. As far as having public hearings about it, or pointing out issues like this one to the public and getting input from the public and experts, it’s very limited. We’re going to try to up the volume on this and make people aware of the concerns that they should have over this power grab.”
And he added, “If it’s such a great thing, why limit public input?”
Barclay opposes Cuomo’s siting and permitting bill, but that does not mean he opposes renewable energy per se.
“The problem with both solar and wind,” he said, “I’m up for a diverse energy portfolio, I don’t have problems with trying to push towards renewables, but ultimately, you’ve got to have generation that will provide power 24/7. And the problem with wind and solar, unless we get some storage capacity, which we currently don’t have the technology to do, you’re going to have to keep all the old-line generators online because when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, you’re not going to be able to generate electricity, and we have to get electricity from somewhere. And so, all this is a little bit putting the cart in front of the horse by throwing this stuff up. We should do it, there’s nothing wrong with us having wind farms, especially where they’re supported, and solar, but we should look at a more comprehensive energy policy. I think just pushing forward with this, especially from the top down, I think is big-league problematic.”
And problematic too, is the often-heard controversy from a county that produces a great deal of this state’s power: the upstate versus downstate never-ending debate. Barclay’s hometown voice came through on this, like the voices of so many here.
“This is what irritates me,” he said. “These windmills are going to be sited upstate for the people downstate, and they’re going to feel good about themselves supposedly getting green energy. I want to see if they build some solar panels up around the Hamptons, or right behind the governor’s house.”
Barclay argues there’s no good reason to get rid of the state’s present siting and permitting system, known as Article 10.
“We have Article 10, whether you like it or not,” he said. “It does slow the process down, but it’s a process that’s been in place for a long time. And why are we exempting renewables? Is it because they’re renewables, and somehow people don’t have opposition to renewables when they’re put in their backyards more than natural gas or a nuclear plant or whatever? No one’s been able to clarify that other than that they want to have this unreachable percentage of renewables in NY. The environmentalists will want this until it’s in their backyard. I hate to say it, but that’s really ultimately how it works.”
The estimated cost of Cuomo’s siting proposal comes in at around $3 billion. Cuomo’s entire five-year environmental plan is estimated to cost about $33 billion.
“There really is a policy issue here,” Barclay said. “I’m for diverse energy generation in the state, and there’s nothing wrong with solar, but they’re not going to solve our electricity problem right now, and we shouldn’t be throwing them up willy-nilly anywhere we can, subsidized by the state. I think we have to look at the substance behind the policy and not react emotionally to this. Even if you could get to total renewable electricity generation, we have a ton of other CO2 emissions, like cars, trucks, factories. So, how much of a difference is it going to make? First of all, NY state only makes .5% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Even if we’re successful in all this at some $30 billion cost, what do we get for it? Almost nil. So, I think there are very good reasons why we shouldn’t be spending this money. Or, at least be a little more prudent in how we’re spending the money, and be honest with people as to what they’re going to get for spending that type of money.”
At a recent Oswego County committee meeting the misconception associated with the word “renewables” was discussed. Most seem to regard “renewables” as a completely “clean” kind of power plant that can do no harm to the environment. Legislator David Holst spoke of landfills covered with huge, broken windmill blades. Others spoke of the remains of dead solar cells and deserted solar farms covering hundreds of acres with useless solar panels cemented into the ground, making a return to farming near impossible. Barclay sees that problem.
“We do have to have some sort of fund for decommissioning,” he said. “We have that for nuclear power plants. I don’t know why you wouldn’t have a similar type fund for solar and wind.”
Barclay was hesitant to predict whether or not Cuomo’s bill will sail through the state legislature as part of the state budget. But he did have an opinion on the conundrum this bill forces to the Assembly’s Democrats to face.
“I think the Democrats are between a rock and a hard place on this,” he said. “I think they like the environmental concept of more clean energy, but they also worry about giving the governor more power.”
