William Adkins competes on SUNY Oneonta baseball team

ONEONTA - William Adkins, of Oswego, competed on the 2022 SUNY Oneonta baseball team during the recently completed spring season.

Oneonta finished with an overall record of 13-23 and 5-13 in the SUNYAC.

Adkins played in one game for the Red Dragons and recorded one hit.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.