William G. Pomeroy Foundation opens new grant round for NYS Marker Program

SYRACUSE – The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has announced the next round of its New York State Historic Marker Grant Program officially opened on Monday, Nov. 1. This roadside marker program commemorates historic people, places, things, or events in New York state within the timeframe of 1740-1922.
Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation shared, “We are thrilled to offer this funding to communities across New York. This signature program, along with other marker grant programs funded by the Pomeroy Foundation, are central to how we help communities bring greater recognition to their local history.”
This grant round covers the following New York counties: Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego, and Schoharie (Region 7); Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego (Region 8); and Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, and Onondaga (Region 9).
Since 2006, the foundation has funded nearly 900 markers in 59 New York state counties. “At the Pomeroy Foundation, we strongly believe that historic markers benefit communities in several important ways. They educate the public, encourage pride of place, and can provide much needed economic benefits to the communities where they are placed,” added Pomeroy.
The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to local, state, and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions, and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York state.
Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, Dec. 13. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the marker text. The final application deadline is Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Grants fund the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole, and shipping.
To apply for a grant, review application requirements, or view the complete grant schedule by region, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers/
Additional Pomeroy Foundation signature marker grant programs include Hungry for History™, Legends & Lore®, Patriot Burials, Historic Transportation Canals, and National Register.
