Williamson captures the Billy Whittaker Cars 200

Mat Williamson captured the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 last Sunday at Oswego Speedway to cap off the track’s fourth straight season of hosting NAPA Super Dirt Week, the annual mecca of local auto racing.
Williamson — a 29-year-old native of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, and driver of the No. 88 big block supermodified — outlasted Tim Fuller of Edwards and six-time Super DIRT Week champion Brett Hearn to secure the victory and $50,000 purse awarded to the winner of the main event feature of the 48th edition of the DIRT Series spectacle.
Edwards and Hearn finished second and third, respectively, followed by Ryan Godown and Jimmy Phelps (Baldwinsville). On the restart after a late caution, Williamson held off Edwards and Hearn, along with a strong charge by Anthony Perrego before the latter ran out of fuel and settled for a 13th-place finish.
Kevin Inman won the Chevy Performance 75 sportsman division race held on Sunday, and Josh Coonradt placed first in the Wilkins RV 50 pro stock race.
Williamson also won the NAPA Super DIRT Week Hurricane 100 feature on Oct. 10 at Brewerton Speedway, and Sandy Creek resident Tyler Trump placed 10th in that race.
Phoenix native Larry Wight delivered a strong showing with a pair of top-three feature finishes during the week despite leaving Sunday’s main event after just 46 laps and settling for a 40th-place finish.
Wight placed third in last Saturday’s Salute to the Troops 150 race at Oswego Speedway, narrowly finishing behind series veterans Billy Decker and Tim Fuller, and took first in the St. Lawrence Radiology 100 on Oct. 9 at Weedsport Speedway.
