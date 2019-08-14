CENTRAL SQUARE - A wine and cheese tasting fundraiser will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Buttercup Cheese, 827 US Route 11 in Central Square.
Buttercup Cheese is teaming up with Grace Tyler Estate Winery and other vendors including Smoke Eaters (CBD) and Ben & Deeb’s Specialties of Oswego.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, and glasses of wine be offered for sale.
They are also selling 50/50 raffle tickets for $2 each or three for $5. The raffle will take place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Live music will be provided by Train Wreck Prophet.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Central Square Volunteer Fire Department.
