Winners in St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” Early Bird Drawing Picked

OSWEGO – Five ticket holders for this year’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle had their ticket numbers drawn as part of the special “Early Bird” drawing.
Everyone who purchased “Bundle of Bucks” charity raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 had their ticket numbers entered in a drawing to be among five to win $100 each.
The five winning ticket numbers in the “Early Bird” drawing as picked by Bishop’s Commons resident Anita Briggs in order the order they were drawn are 323; 180; 369; 809 and 522.
Their ticket numbers, along with all others purchased by May 15 will be entered in the big “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing featuring a prize pot totaling $25,000 with a $10,000 grand prize payout to a lucky winner.
Ticket applications can also be downloaded at www.stlukehs.com, or call 315-342-3166 and request to be mailed. The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is still $50 per ticket; only 11,000 tickets will be sold. Every raffle ticket is eligible for all 15 of the cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends. People must be 18 years or older to participate.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle help support resident programs and services provided by local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring; St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.
