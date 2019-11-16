RODMAN - Head outside for a free, family-friendly hike with Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust (THTLT) on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Development Authority of the North Country’s Murray Agricultural Heritage Trail in Rodman from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At the end of the hike hot cocoa and snacks will be provided by the land trust inside DANC’s Murray Center building.
Hikers will meet at the Murray Trail parking area on NYS Route 177 at 10 a.m. The parking lot is located on the south side of the road, west of the official entrance for the Development Authority and east of the village of Rodman. Look for the brown Murray Trails trailhead sign, the THTLT sandwich board sign, and the white building set back from the parking area. Wear sturdy waterproof boots (gaiters optional), or bring cross-country skis or snowshoes, and dress in layers appropriate for the weather. Pack a brown bag lunch and water.
To preview the site and trails, see www.danc.org/public-trails.
Participants should RSVP in one of the following ways:
Online: www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/events or via the Facebook page; phone: 315-779-2239; or email: lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org
For more information about THTLT, visit www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org or find them on Facebook.
