LACONA/SANDY CREEK - The village of Lacona’s and the village of Sandy Creek’s winter parking ban is now in effect.
Pursuant to Local Law -2 of 1984 in the village of Lacona and Local Law -3 of 1996 in the village of Sandy Creek, vehicles are prohibited from parking on all highways within the village between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Nov. 1 and April 15 of the succeeding year.
This allows for highway personnel to plow to the curb for removal of snow and around the hydrants. Violator’s vehicles will be towed away at the owner’s expense.
Village residents are also reminded that it is illegal to plow or blow snow into the streets.
