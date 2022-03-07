Winter parking ban lifted in Oswego

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced that he has lifted the overnight winter parking ban in the city of Oswego. Residents should watch for future announcements regarding parking should considerable snowfall be in the weather forecast.
“Thanks to the winter parking ban, we were able to clear the roads safely and efficiently throughout the winter to ensure safe travel. I appreciate the cooperation from our residents and commend the men and women of the Oswego Department of Public Works for another job well done cleaning our streets and handling water breaks and other issues in harsh weather conditions,” said Mayor Barlow.
Oswego residents can monitor the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page for parking updates or enroll in the city of Oswego text messaging notification system to receive phone text messages on city updates and emergency notification at https://oswegony.alertmedia.com/public
