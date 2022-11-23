Winter Warming Shelter opens in Oswego for homeless

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a shelter under the New York state “Code Blue” policy, providing free, overnight shelter anytime the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees. When the temperature in Oswego falls below 32 degrees overnight, known as Code Blue, the shelter will be open daily from 8 p.m.-8 a.m., located at 225 W. First St. underneath the Pontiac Apartment building. To enter, individuals should use the Oneida Street side entrance. While in the shelter, those in need are provided a place to sleep, blankets, and food, while being supervised.

For further assistance, individuals in need of services may also call 211.

