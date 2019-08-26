A woman has been arrested for making a false statement to police concerning a report of being harassed by a male on a Fulton street.
Denise E. Hartmann, 45, of Whitaker Road, Fulton, was arrested after an investigation by the city of Fulton Police Department. She was charged with a misdemeanor count of making a punishable false written statement.
Police said Hartmann is accused of reporting Aug. 17 that she was approached and harassed by an unknown male. The investigation revealed Hartmann fabricated the facts of the incident. It was found Hartmann has known the person in question for several years. It was also found the actual encounter between Hartmann and the male in this incident did not happen as reported by Hartmann.
Police had been investigating the incident Hartmann reported and another incident reported by someone else. Police still are investigating the original reported suspicious encounter with an unknown male. In this incident an adult female was walking to work in the early morning hours and approached by an unknown male. The unknown male was physical with the adult female, however left the area after a brief encounter. The adult female was not injured in this incident.
The unknown male is described as a white male, dark hair, wearing dark shorts and a light colored T-shirt.
The detailed description previously disseminated of a suspect was provided by Denise Hartmann and that description should no longer be considered as a person of interest
These investigations are ongoing at this time and police ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Fulton police at (315) 598-4504.
