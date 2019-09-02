A woman has been arrested on charges of animal abuse in the town of Hannibal.
Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies said Lynn M. Hemingway, 60, no address listed, was charged with nine counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals after an animal abuse investigation that began July 6.
Hemingway also was charged with failing to provide proper sustenance under section 353 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.
During the investigation, eight dogs and a sheep were seized from a property located at 379 County Route 21, Hannibal.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oswego County SPCA, and other local veterinary offices during the investigation.
