RICHLAND — A Thursday afternoon fire Gerdon Drive in the town claimed a woman’s life, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary investigation revealed there was one occupant, Susan Pool, 43, of Richland, inside the home at the time of the fire. She did not survive.
At around 3:11 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home located at 5 Gerdon Drive.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on the scene by NOCA Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fire Investigations Team and the following local Volunteer Fire Departments: Richland, Ringgold, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona and Mexico.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.