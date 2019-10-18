MEXICO — A Carthage man hit an Amish buggy from behind Thursday on Route 3, causing both occupants inside the carriage to be ejected.
At around 4:30 p.m., the Carthage man, William E. Twombly, 40, was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion north on Route 3 in the town of Mexico when he failed to notice a horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling north, a release from state police said.
Mr. Twombly struck the buggy from behind, which caused both occupants, Anna J. Miller, 44, and Andy A. Miller, 44, both of Pulaski, to be ejected. Mr. Twombly’s vehicle then struck a large rock-retaining wall and a National Grid utility pole before coming to rest.
Ms. Miller suffered a severe head injury and was transported to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. She was listed in critical condition. Mr. Miller was transported to the same hospital with back injuries. Mr. Twombly was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Two horses were severely injured and were euthanized at the owner’s request.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
