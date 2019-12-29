OSWEGO — Around 1 a.m. Sunday, screams coming from the frigid, 42-degree, Oswego River led to a 911 call and eventually a heroic plunge by an on-duty patrolmen that saved a nearly drowned 20-year-old woman. She was floating along the west side of the northern end of the river.
According to police, the department’s Patrol Division responded to the area and conducted a search. Patrol personnel ultimately located a 20-year-old female victim floating on the west side of the Oswego River, approximately at W. Seneca St., just off the cement wall that lines the West Linear Park. The victim was in and out of consciousness and appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.
Patrol personnel threw one of the lifesaving rings that line West Linear Park to the victim, but she was unable to grab the ring in her weakened state. A Patrol Officer then entered the water and secured the victim. She and the officer were pulled to the bank by other members of the Oswego Police Department on scene.
The victim and officer were immediately treated for hypothermia by Oswego Police personnel, and both were transported to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment. The officer was evaluated and discharged. The victim was admitted and is currently in stable condition, according to police.
Investigators with the Oswego Police Department are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding how the victim came to be in the river and how long she had been in the water. However, based upon preliminary investigation, foul play does not appear to to be factor.
