State police in Pulaski is investigating a vehicle and Amish buggy crash that occurred on State Route 3 in the town of Mexico at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by William E. Twombly, 40, of Carthage, was traveling north on State Route 3 and failed to observe a horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling north on the road. Twombly struck the buggy from behind, causing both occupants, Anna J. Miller and Andy A. Miller, both 44 and of Pulaski, to be ejected.
Twombly’s vehicle then struck a large rock retaining wall and a National Grid utility pole before coming to rest.
Ms. Miller sustained a severe head injury and was transported to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse and was listed in critical condition. Mr. Miller was transported to Upstate University Hospital with back injuries.
Twombly was transported as a precaution to Upstate University Hospital.
Two horses were also severely injured and euthanized per the owner’s request.
The investigation is continuing.
