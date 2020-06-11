Workforce Development Board meeting

OSWEGO - The next full board meeting of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 via Zoom video conferencing.
Visit ww1.oswego.edu/obcr/workforce-development-board for the meeting log-in information.
The mission of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community, to assist in economic development by convening community leaders to engage in strategic planning and facilitating dialogue to educate and train the workforce needed by today’s and tomorrow’s businesses.
