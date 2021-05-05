OSWEGO — In the photo above, Oswego County Legislator Bradley Trudell, District 7, vice chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee, presents a proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton and Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord.
Every year, roughly 3,000 children in Oswego County are reported as abused or neglected. This is three times the state’s rate of child maltreatment.
Child abuse prevention is a community issue and effective solutions succeed through community partnerships. Working together, social service and law enforcement agencies, schools and civic organizations, faith groups and businesses are dedicated to reducing and preventing child abuse, neglect and maltreatment in Oswego County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.