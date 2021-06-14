Workshop scheduled for round 11 of NYS consolidated funding applications

OSWEGO - An informational workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at the Best Western (Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center), 26 E. First St., Oswego. Parking is free and available in the lot across from the conference center.
Dan Kolinski, Deputy Director at Empire State Development (ESD) in Central New York, will provide an overview of the funding opportunities available in this year’s CFA competition. He will specifically mention changes to the ESD Grant program that will make the funds more accessible to regional projects. Also, attendees will learn about new programs in the Business Pandemic Recovery Initiative. Following the presentation, he will provide time to answers questions from the attendees.
Attendees must RSVP in order to attend, as seating is limited due to social distancing. RSVP to ooc@oswegocounty.org or (315) 343-1545 by June 14 at 5 p.m.
