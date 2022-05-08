Workshop scheduled for round 12 of NYS consolidated funding applications

OSWEGO - An informational workshop will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Best Western (Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center), 26 E. First St., Oswego. Parking is free and available in the lot across from the conference center.
Daniel Kolinski, Deputy Director at Empire State Development (ESD) in Central New York, will provide an overview of the $1 billion dollars in economic and community development funding opportunities available in this year’s CFA competition. In addition to discussing the ESD Grant and Tax Credit programs that make funds accessible to eligible new and expanding businesses, Kolinski will also provide information on some of the new grant funding initiatives in this year’s state budget including Restore NY, the New York Works Economic Development Fund, and community based waterfront enhancement grants. Following the presentation, he will provide time to answer questions from the attendees.
Attendees must RSVP in order to attend, as seating is limited. RSVP at the following website https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/central-new-york/events/cnyredc-cfa-funding-workshop-oswego-may-12-2022 or by email at Daniel.kolinski@esd.ny.gov by 5 p.m. May 10.
