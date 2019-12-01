Workshops for newly elected officials set for Dec. 4 and 5

WATERTOWN - Experts from the New York State Association of Towns will lead two local workshops for newly elected local officials Dec. 4 in Boonville and Dec. 5 in Lorraine.
Each workshop will run from 6-8 p.m and will include a question and answer period. These free training opportunities are designed to help prepare newly elected officials for their new roles.
Topics to be covered will include conflicts of interest, code of ethics and boards of ethics, financial disclosure requirements, typical town offices and their roles, oath of office and preparing for your first meeting. Both sessions will cover the same information, so choose the location and date most convenient for you.
The workshops are at the Boonville Municipal Building, 13149 State Route 12, and the Lorraine Town Hall, 20876 County Route 189.
These workshops are sponsored by the New York State Tug Hill Commission and the region’s five councils of governments: the Salmon Rivers Council of Government; the North Shore Council of Governments; Cooperative Tug Hill Council; Northern Oneida County Council of Governments; and River Area Council of Governments.
To register, contact the Tug Hill Commission by Dec. 2 at (315) 785-2380, toll free in the Tug Hill Region (888)785-2380, or email gwen@tughill.org.
