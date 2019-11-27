OSWEOG - A wreath making event for all ages will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 in the Church of the Resurrection’s Great Hall, corner of Cayuga and West Fifth streets in Oswego. Participants will make wreaths to take homeo. The Church of the Resurrection together with Oswego’s Grace Lutheran Church co-sponsor the free public event. They provide refreshments as well as all materials for the candle-lit wreaths that celebrate Advent, the season leading up to Christmas. Both wax and battery-operated candles will be available.
