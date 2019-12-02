Wreaths for Wildlife program

AMBOY - At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will hold their annual Wreaths for Wildlife event. Participants learn how to construct an evergreen wreath to hang outdoors, decorated with edible treats for chickadees and cardinals, woodpeckers and squirrels, and other woodland friends as well. The wreaths make attractive, living holiday decorations for a door or yard. There will also be a story and slideshow, along with music, cookies and hot cocoa.
The fee for this program is $14 per wreath, with a limit of two wreaths per family. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Register by 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2. Bring a hammer, and garden or work gloves are recommended.
To register or learn more about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Youth Development Program at 315-963-7286. The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in Amboy, between Routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown in eastern Oswego County. For more information about this and other programs, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 315-963-7286, ext. 400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.