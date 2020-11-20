PHOENIX — The pursuit of a Division I collegiate wrestling national championship led Ross McFarland to Hofstra University and has helped him maintain focus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McFarland — the 2019 Phoenix-John C. Birdlebough High School graduate — recently started team practices for his upcoming redshirt freshman wrestling season at Hofstra, beginning the initial phases of working toward his eventual title aspirations.
The former Section 3 standout said that he was down to Hofstra and Division II power East Stroudsburg as his top choices when it came to sign in the spring of his senior year, and he opted to accept the full scholarship from The Pride as the avenue to fulfill his Division I dreams.
“They’re both great schools and both offered me a full ride, great programs with great coaches, but at the end of the day, when I signed with Hofstra, it was like a surreal moment,” McFarland said.
“In my head, right before I signed the paper I was like: ‘I want to be a Division I national champion,’ then Hofstra just came out of my mouth and I signed it. Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to go Division I and I wasn’t going to let that opportunity that I earned allude me.”
Hofstra won the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association championship and finished 11-5 overall and 7-0 in league dual meets last year. Over the last two decades, the program has produced more than 100 national qualifiers and 22 All-Americans.
Pride coach Dennis Papadatos began official practices on Oct. 26 with split squads — half the 21-man team practicing in the morning and the other in the afternoon — to limit large group gatherings and help prevent potential spread of the coronavirus.
All NCAA wrestling teams agreed to start their respective seasons no sooner than Jan. 1 and schedules were still being reshuffled entering the past week.
“It’s amazing just to be back on the mat,” McFarland said. “It is my life, I love it so much and I haven’t been able to do it as much I would like over the last six or seven months, so just to be back on is truly a blessing.”
McFarland was credited with a high school record of 216-51 at Phoenix, according to stats at CNYwrestling.com, to go with 109 pins over his six varsity seasons. He went 83-4 over his last four varsity campaigns and became a four-time state finalist, all in different weight classes, and captured the state title at 170 pounds as a junior.
McFarland said that he felt prepared for the jump to collegiate competition thanks to Phoenix varsity coach and Olympic icon in the sport, Gene Mills, but had always considered the idea of a first-year redshirt to aid in his adjustment.
“There is a big difference, a lot of man strength and mental toughness, things like that, so it was very beneficial for me (to redshirt),” McFarland said.
“My coach in high school, Gene Mills, he’s an Olympian and he was amazing, there for me every step of the way, so I had the mental toughness down,” McFarland added. “The workout room, the weight room, those things really benefitted me and fine-tuning some things. And just the experience, balancing the academic work with Division I wrestling can be tough, but that first year was very beneficial.”
McFarland was named to Hofstra’s fall 2019 Athletic Director’s Scholarship Academic Honor Roll last year as a physical education major. He also competed as an unattached member of the roster and posted a 4-3 overall record in his first action.
Papadatos said that McFarland was able to work through some injuries and showed quality development in practices over the course of last season.
“He’s taken a jump this year,” Papadatos said. “He’s just more comfortable with college wrestling, more comfortable with the college setting, I think he believes in himself a little more, and so his talent is coming out. He was holding back a little bit at first because he wasn’t sure, but I think now in his own head, he knows and believes that he belongs, so you’re getting the better version of him and that better version is pretty darn good.”
McFarland was initially approached by Long Island-based Hofstra after a strong performance in his sophomore year in which he reached the finals of the state championship tournament and the NHSCA High School Nationals a month later in Virginia Beach.
The Pennellville native said that he did not place the Pride among his top five choices early in recruiting because the “city life,” was not appealing to him, but he changed his tune after visiting the campus and meeting the coaches and team.
“I wanted to chase my dream and get the most (scholarship) money, so Hofstra was the choice, and I don’t regret it,” McFarland said. “I love it here.”
McFarland is listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds on the roster and is expected to wrestle in the 165-pound weight class this year. He faces stiff competition to crack the starting lineup as a rookie behind two senior returning national qualifiers.
Papadatos said that McFarland was recruited to be a key part of the team’s future but that he will not be held back this year if he proves to be the most capable in his division.
“I’m trying to put every goal into perspective, so right now I’m working on getting on that starting lineup, and once I get there, I’ll work harder and harder to get to conferences, and then once I get to conferences, win that, and then work on stepping on the podium at nationals,” McFarland said of his hopeful career trajectory.
McFarland is one of the many freshmen nationwide with an opportunity to compete across five collegiate seasons if he chooses. The NCAA is not counting a year of eligibility against winter athletes for this year due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
He remains eager to compete when the team is given the go-ahead to conduct matches and hopes he can show young wrestlers in the Firebirds program that all Division I goals are achievable.
“I want to stress that your money situation, nothing like that matters, it’s just about how hard you work, and anybody can do it,” McFarland said. “I’m just very grateful for the cards that have been dealt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.