Wright’s Landing Marina in Oswego will reopen July 18.
Mayor William Barlow Jr. closed the marina after the marina was closed May 30 due to high lake levels and flooding. Many officials believe the high water is caused excessive rain this spring and by Plan 2014, a water level monitoring plan used by the International Joint Commission to regulate lake and river levels.
Barlow said the water level along the shoreline of Lake Ontario has dropped in the last few weeks, allowing the city of Oswego to clean up and re-open the marina and boat launch.
“As promised, I am reopening the Wright’s Landing Marina now that the water level has slightly dropped in the Oswego Harbor. The Oswego Department of Public Works has rebuilt new walkways and ramps to allow for safe access to our docks and boat slips despite the high water levels due to Plan 2014,” Barlow said.
“I’d like to thank the Oswego DPW for their constant hard work and creativity as we’ve built around and over the high water and flooding,” he said. “I also appreciate the patience and understanding from the Charters, recreational boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing Marina, realizing this situation was due directly to Plan 2014 and out of the City’s control. We will continue to work around the issues caused by the flooding and high water to keep the marina open and will work to more permanent solutions for the remainder of this season and beyond.”
The marina will officially reopen July 18 and will begin renting boat slips for Harborfest weekend July 19. Harborfest is set for July 25-28.
All questions and inquiries regarding marina operation and slip rentals should be directed to the Wright’s Landing Marina at (315) 343-8430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.