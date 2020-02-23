CENTRAL SQUARE – An alleged armed robbery in progress at the Dollar Tree in the Village of Central Square was responded to by both the Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept. and the NY State Police Saturday evening, Feb. 22, at approximately 8 p.m. resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, according to the County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Bucher.
The boy was found in the area, allegedly with the proceeds of the robbery. According to police, further investigation led to connecting the boy to an earlier armed robbery at the same 3031 E. Avenue Dollar Tree Nov. 16, 2019.
The boy was arrested. The investigation is continuing.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept. asks that anyone with information call their office at 315-349-3411.
