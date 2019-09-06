50 years past... Remembering Don McFee

MEXICO - Remembering events of 50 years ago, in 1969: The Apollo 11 landing on the moon, the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, the election of President Richard Nixon, the Vietnam conflict; those were on the national and international level. Locally of note was the line of duty loss of a well known and well respected Mexico Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief, Donald E. McFee, while directing his firefighters at a barn fire on Aug. 31. Don was also an Oswego County sheriffs deputy who was said to have provided “justice with a twinkle in his eye.”
Quoting from a Sept. 4, 1969 tribute article .on the front page of the Mexico Independent: “Don McFee’s family - and all of his many friends - have a huge bank of wonderful memories to draw upon. Memories centered around a rare personality whose greatest strength was a willingness to help others any way, any time, anywhere - and to do it in an easy-to-take manner that almost belied the act.” Don gave his life in helping others.
Only seven who were firefighters alongside and under the command of Chief McFee are still around today; two of whom continue to actively serve our community as members of the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department.
Through his final 19 years, Don played a very active role in the fire department. That was his “hobby” -like his work, it suited his personality - he enjoyed the rigorous work of firefighting as well as the social contacts that went with it.
Spearheaded by significant fire department efforts and monetary assistance, a memorial committee was formed in 1969 that consisted of Don’s fire department and community friends. They examined numerous proposals put forth to perpetuate McFee’s memory. There were many ideas including a community swimming pool and a community park.
Ambulance service of that time was mandated to change and improve. The memorial committee saw this needed change as a commemorative opportunity. Today we often see evidence of Don’s service dedication as ambulance rigs respond to calls for assistance. The Donald E. McFee Memorial Ambulance Corps was formed and started its service in November of 1972.
Fifty years, gone but definitely NOT FORGOTIEN! All that he was and all that he stood for continues to serve as a tower of inspiration to those who knew him and to those who have come along since to offer up their dedication to the Oswego County and Mexico communities.
