Absentees and affidavit ballots have been counted and official winners now have been declared in primary elections from June 25.
The closest race after machine votes were counted June 25 was in the county legislature District 1, which includes Sandy Creek, Boylston and Redfield.
Michael Yerdon was leading Stewart Amell by one vote — 138 to 137 — in the machine vote. But after the absentees were counted, Yerdon still came out on top for the Republican nomination with 144 votes to Amell’s 140. A third candidate, James Macklen, tallied 89 votes in the machine and 96 votes after absentees were counted.
Another close race was for the Republican line for Hannibal supervisor. On primary night, incumbent Supervisor Virginia Wilbur was behind challenger Floyd Calkins by a vote of 121 for Wilbur and 168 for Calkins. After absentees and affidavits were tallied, Wilbur had 130 votes to 176 for Calkins.
In Oswego Town, incumbent Highway Superintendent David Sterio was losing the Republican and Conservative primaries on primary night. Vote totals were 276 for Sterio and 300 for Robert Malone in the GOP contest and 17 for Sterio and 22 for Malone in the Conservative primary.
After absentees were counted, Malone still came out on top, with 317 to Sterio’s 308 in the Republican primary and 22 to Sterio’s 21 in the Conservative primary.
The general election is Nov. 5.
Results stayed the same after absentees were counted for the only countywide race. For Family Court judge, Thomas Benedetto won the Republican and Conservative lines while Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman won the Independence Party line.
Mike Todd, Coleman’s campaign manager, said Coleman will continue her campaign through the general election. He said the primary numbers were close enough and independent voters and registered Democrats still have to vote in the general election. These factors could help take Coleman to victory.
“I certainly don’t believe it’s out of the realm of possibility that she can win,” he said.
Here are the vote totals:
Family Court Judge
Republican — Thomas Benedetto, 2,813; Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, 2,111
Conservative — Benedetto, 98; Coleman, 60
Independence — Benedetto, 41; Coleman, 73.
Legislator, District 1 (Sandy Creek, Boylston, Redfield), Republican primary — James Macklen, 96; Stewart R. Amell, 140; Michael G. Yerdon, 144.
Legislator, District 2 (Albion, Orwell, part of Richland and Williamstown), Republican primary — Herbert G. Yerdon, 278; Carl E. Anson Jr., 200.
Legislator, District 17 (parts of city of Oswego and Scriba), Republican primary — Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, 164; Michael Anthony, 115.
Legislator, District 24 (parts of Granby, Minetto, Oswego Town, Fulton), Republican primary — Marc Greco, 145; David M. Carvey, 69.
Albion councilman (pick two), Republican primary — Richard D. Corliss, 70; Carl E. Anson Sr., 78; Richard S. Mullin, 48; Rick Stowell, 102.
Granby highway superintendent, Republican primary — Daniel E. Duncan, 200; Peter E. Holmes, 93.
Hannibal supervisor, Republican primary — Virginia M. Wilbur, 130; Floyd T. Calkins, 176.
Minetto justice, Republican primary — Annalise M. Dykas, 45; Kenneth G. Auyer, 58. Conservative primary — Dykas, 1; Auyer, 0.
Orwell highway superintendent, Republican primary.— Douglas C. Henry, 131; Nicholas Marshall, 63.
Oswego Town highway superintendent, Republican primary — Robert Malone Jr., 317; David Sterio, 308. Conservative primary — Malone 22; Sterio, 21.
Parish supervisor, Conservative primary — John E. Dunham, 6; Mary Ann Phillips, 1.
Parish councilman (pick two) Republican primary — Michael Butcavage, 47; George Richard Horning, 101; Gary E. Wood, 97.
Scriba highway superintendent, Republican primary — Brian Simoneau, 202; Michael J. Barry, 234.
Village of Sandy Creek mayor, Republican primary — Grant Rohrmoser, 20; Lynn H. Miller, 55.
