Youth basketball night with Oswego State men’s basketball team

OSWEGO - Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to host a youth basketball night with Oswego State Men’s Laker basketball team. The game will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with spots reserved for 100 kids to attend the game free of charge. Free T-shirts will be provided sponsored by city of Oswego, Precision Sign Vinyl and Tees, Jabber’s Wing Sauce and PJC Contracting. Autographs will happen after the game. Three kids will be randomly selected for some fun at half time on the court.
“We are pleased to team up with our partners at SUNY Oswego to offer Oswego families a night of free fun at the SUNY men’s basketball game. Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the sponsors who partnered with the city to come together and make this event happen,” said Mayor Barlow.
