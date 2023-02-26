Youth Bureau anticipates funding for summer mini grants for youth projects

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for mini-grants for 2023. Not-for-profit community organizations can apply for up to $1,000 for youth activities during hours when school is not in session. Projects must take place during the months of July, August or September and provide a direct service to children and families in Oswego County.
“Mini-grants have proven to be a successful way to engage different community partners to work together to meet the needs of children and families,” said Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “It’s a great opportunity for community groups to organize projects that address the diverse interests of youth in Oswego County.”
Projects must have clear and measurable goals and address the diverse interests of youth. In the past, the youth bureau has awarded grants to provide creative workshops for children to express themselves through various forms of art; provided AmeriCorps members at multiple locations throughout the county to teach fitness and nutrition activities to youth; and supported summer reading programs to prevent loss of literacy competence during the summer months.
The grants are funded by Oswego County government and the NYS Office of Children and Family Services Youth Development program.
Applications are being accepted until May 1. Not-for-profit organizations, including agencies, schools, libraries, municipalities, associations and churches may apply for funding. Organizations are encouraged to involve youth in the planning and implementation of the project.
Those interested in applying for a mini-grant are encouraged to contact Tiffany Halstead at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau to discuss their ideas, receive assistance and obtain an application.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.