Youth Bureau anticipates funding for summer mini grants for youth projects

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for mini-grants for 2023. Not-for-profit community organizations can apply for up to $1,000 for youth activities during hours when school is not in session. Projects must take place during the months of July, August or September and provide a direct service to children and families in Oswego County.

“Mini-grants have proven to be a successful way to engage different community partners to work together to meet the needs of children and families,” said Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “It’s a great opportunity for community groups to organize projects that address the diverse interests of youth in Oswego County.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.