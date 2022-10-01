Youth Bureau now accepting proposals for 2023 funding

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support.

Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Funding decisions and awards are based on New York state guidelines.

