Youth Bureau seeks funding requests for 2023 youth sports and education programs

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County. This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS Youth Sports and Education Opportunity funding guidelines.

“These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” said Oswego County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “The Youth Bureau Board of Directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact and measurable outcomes. They will also look to ensure each project serves a large cross-section of youth from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.”

