Youth Bureau sponsors ‘Bubbles and Chalk’ event July 13 at St. Francis Commons

OSWEGO - The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in collaboration with St. Francis Commons assisted living and the Fastworks Families Program will host a kids’ bubble and chalk event Saturday, July 13 at St. Francis Commons, 12 Burkle St. From 1-3 p.m. children will chalk the parking lot and blow bubbles with the residents at St. Francis Commons.
The event is free. The Youth Bureau will supply chalk and bubbles. Water will be provided.
Fastworks Families is sponsored by the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism and Addictions (COCOAA).
Rain date for the event is from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. For more information call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, phone 315-349-3451.
