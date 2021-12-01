Zonta Club of Oswego to take a stand against gender-based violence

OSWEGO - Thirty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence. Each year during the 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs from 25 Nov. 25 – Dec. 10, Zonta International encourages its clubs to participate in advocacy efforts that focus on prevention, protection and prosecution.
As part of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence - an international campaign that aims to inspire action and end violence against women and girls around the world - the Zonta Club of Oswego along with members of the local community, are invited to attend “Maid Book Club: Impact and Resources in Our Local Community” at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Fallbrook Lodge. Presented by OCO, Inc’s Services to Aid Families. For more details and to RSVP, contact OswegoZontaClub@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/ZontaClubOfOswego.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, instances of gender-based violence have risen. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we work together to end violence against women and girls,” said Zonta International President Sharon Langenbeck. “Through the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign, Zonta clubs around the world are uniting to raise their voices to bring awareness to this issue and advocate on behalf of gender-based violence survivors.”
At the local level, Zonta clubs across the world have organized activities and events as part of the 2021 Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign, which focuses on the service and advocacy actions of Zonta clubs and districts to prevent and end violence against women and girls in their local communities. If people take a walk along the Riverwalk in Oswego, Mayor William Barlow and the city have turned the lights orange in support of saying no to gender-based violence.
Join the “Oswego Zonta Club” on Facebook and Instagram to follow the online advocacy campaign. People will also see a number of “orange ladies” throughout the community in support of the campaign with additional information and resources. Community members are encouraged to take photos with the orange ladies on social media, tagged with -16DaysofActivism.
The following have given their support to this campaign: Mayor William Barlow and City Hall, Connext Care, Murdock’s, Riverwalk, Mother Earth Baby & Curious Kids, Oswego County Health Department, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., Valti Graphics, Wayne Drug, and mission sponsor, Novelis.
“Zonta, is an inclusive International Service Organization of whose mission to elevate the status of women in the world, is advocating very strongly to stop all types of violence against women in all areas of their lives. This includes emotional, verbal, financial and physical abuse,” said Zonta Club of Oswego President, Sonia Robinson. “Our Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page (and Instagram) will feature information and photos that represent our efforts to educate and combat violence against women. Join with us, as the Zonta Club of Oswego campaigns to end violence against girls and women. Together, we can make the world safer for women and girls now and in future generations.”
Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women began in November 2012. To learn more and join the campaign, visit www.zontasaysno.com. Zonta International’s ongoing efforts to end violence against women and girls at the international level are carried out through the Zonta International Strategies to end Violence Against Women (ZISVAW) program and through Zonta’s partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than $9.5 million has been provided to support projects to prevent and end violence against women and girls in 46 countries.
Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than $45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.
