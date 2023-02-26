Zonta’s Maker Madness event planned for March 4

OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego will hold its Maker Madness event from 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the SUNY Oswego Penfield Library. Maker Madness is a free, family event where people of all ages can come to learn, play and create.
At the event, scientists, hobbyists, tinkerers and artists of all types demonstrate their skills and lead attendees through a wide range of projects. Activities are all hands-on and explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Past activities include robotics, coding, chemistry, crafts, Legos and much more. It’s an afternoon of fun and discovery.
“Maker Madness is our celebration of International Women’s Day, a day that recognizes the historical, cultural and political achievements of women,” says Iraina Gerchman, President of the Zonta Club of Oswego. “The event is open to everyone, but we especially invite girls and young women to attend and find out more about STEAM.”
Event sponsors include SUNY Oswego, Novelis and Riverwalk.
Admission to Maker Madness is free and no registration is necessary. Free parking is available in Lot 1 (north of the library on Lake Ontario). All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win one of four Chromebooks donated by CDI Computers.
Per SUNY Oswego Policy, children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the duration of the event.
The Zonta Club of Oswego is a leading service organization in the Oswego community. Zonta members are caring, strong and passionate about creating a more equitable society. For more information about Zonta or Maker Madness, visit the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page or email Iraina Gerchman at ladymacbeth1963@gmail.com.
