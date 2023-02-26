Zonta’s Maker Madness event planned for March 4

OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego will hold its Maker Madness event from 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the SUNY Oswego Penfield Library. Maker Madness is a free, family event where people of all ages can come to learn, play and create.

At the event, scientists, hobbyists, tinkerers and artists of all types demonstrate their skills and lead attendees through a wide range of projects. Activities are all hands-on and explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Past activities include robotics, coding, chemistry, crafts, Legos and much more. It’s an afternoon of fun and discovery.

