Partially redacted documents with classified markings, including colored cover sheets indicating their status, that FBI agents reported finding in former president Donald Trump's office at his Mar-a-Lago estate. MUST CREDIT: Justice Department

Former President Donald Trump was slammed Wednesday after a new report claimed he had super top secret documents describing a foreign country’s nuclear capacities stashed at his Florida resort home.

Former Defense Secretary William Cohen, a lifelong Republican, led a chorus of outrage, calling the new report fresh evidence that Trump poses a “clear and present threat to democracy.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.