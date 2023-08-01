Oxford shooter videos show ‘a child in the throes of psychosis’

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. David Guralnick/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

 David Guralnick/Pool

PONTIAC, Mich. — Videos shown by defense attorneys in a court hearing Tuesday showed the teen accused of fatally shooting four classmates in 2021 and injuring multiple others in the midst of breakdowns in the Oakland County jail, asking “why didn’t you save her?” “why didn’t you stop it, you let it happen,” “I’m sorry, I’m sorry please God,” and “you could’ve stopped it God but you didn’t stop it.”

The hearing, now in its third day, will determine whether the shooter, who is a juvenile, should be sentenced to life without parole or a term of years in prison. It resumed Tuesday morning with an expert for the defense describing him as a “feral” child who “lost track of reality.”

