Oz, Mastriano extend leads in Pa.’s Republican primaries for Senate, governor
In a poll conducted over the weekend of a relatively large sample of very likely Republican primary voters, former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates for two of the state’s biggest races — Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Doug Mastriano for governor — were leading the pack.
With the primary election on Tuesday, Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and TV celebrity, is in the lead with 28% of the vote, according to the Emerson College poll.
That’s 10 points higher than Oz’s showing last month in the same poll, but it’s not the only big jump.
Conservative commentator Kathy Barnette surged to 24% in the poll — up to second place — thanks to an increase of 12 points since last month.
Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick registered in third place in the poll at 21%, then the field drops off. Former U.S. Ambassador Carla Sands was at 7%, businessman Jeff Bartos at 6% and lawyer George Bochetto at 1%. McCormick has dropped 2 points since April’s poll.
In the governor’s race, Mastriano, a state senator, has a sizable lead at 34%, with former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta in second place at 22%.
Since last month’s poll, Mastriano has jumped 20 points, and Barletta dropped by 3.
The poll was conducted Saturday and Sunday in the direct aftermath of Trump’s endorsement of Mastriano.
When the undecided voters in the governor’s primary (15%) are allocated to the candidate they’re leaning toward, Mastriano climbs to 42%, according to the poll.
