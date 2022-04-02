Panel likely split on Jackson for top court

The Senate Judiciary Committee appears on track for a tied, party-line vote Monday on whether to send to the Senate floor Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court, though that would not derail Democrats’ plan for a final confirmation vote later this week.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the only Republican member of the panel to vote to confirm Jackson to a federal appeals court in Washington last year, announced Thursday on the floor that he will vote against her confirmation this time.
Graham’s speech touched on the areas on which Republicans have rested their opposition to Jackson. They’ve raise concerns about what they describe as her leniency on child pornography possession offenders, her decision in an immigration case and the phrasing she used in a brief when representing a Guantanamo Bay detainee.
“My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes,” Graham said on the floor.
Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin took the floor immediately afterward to defend Jackson. The Illinois Democrat called some of Graham’s arguments “unfair” for what they omitted, and he repeated the reasons why Democrats support her.
That includes her personal story and professional background, which includes time as a federal public defender, a record of almost 600 decisions in nearly 10 years on the bench and bipartisan support she received in three previous Senate confirmations for other posts.
“I’d say this notion, that somehow Joe Biden has chosen someone who is radical, is a shame. She’s not. She’s as solid as they come,” Durbin said.
Jackson is expected to be confirmed with at least the backing of the Democratic caucus and Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who announced her support Wednesday. But the partisan lines on the committee have been drawn, as Republican members of the committee have announced their position on Jackson since the conclusion of her confirmation hearing last week.
A Republican could vote with Democrats to advance Jackson’s nomination to the floor at the committee business meeting set for Monday but still vote against her on the floor.
Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn did that last year for Jackson’s nomination to the federal appeals court. On Thursday, Cornyn announced on the Senate floor that he would oppose Jackson again.
Some Republicans on the committee have not yet announced how they will vote, but they are not expected to support Jackson.
Under Senate rules for a 50-50 split, Democrats can use a floor procedure to bring the nomination to a final confirmation vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.