Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s FeederWatch program kicks off Nov. 9.
According to the lab, reports from participants are building the kind of long-term database needed to detect shifts in the number and distribution of birds facing challenges from climate change, habitat loss and disease.
In light of recent news about the net loss of nearly 3 billion birds in the United States and Canada since 1970, it’s more vital than ever that citizen scientists monitor their own backyard birds.
“The good news is that most feeder birds are faring much better overall than other species,” FeederWatch leader Emma Greig said in a news release. “But we do see some patterns of loss in FeederWatch data. There are declines in the numbers of dark-eyed juncos and blue jays being reported, for example. These are common birds but over time we’re seeing fewer of them.”
FeederWatch data show the ‘‘shifting baseline’’ phenomenon very clearly, Greig said. Even though just as many people are reporting species such as juncos and blue jays, the numbers that they are reporting are smaller. This means that the declines are subtle, but they are widespread and steady.
“FeederWatch is easy to do and the reports we get are making a real contribution to science,” Greig said. “It’s one simple step people can take to help birds.”
FeederWatch participants make two-day counts each week from November through early April. They can spend as much or as little time as they like collecting data. Even counting birds once or twice all winter has value.
Project FeederWatch is a joint research and education project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Bird Studies Canada. To join tens of thousands of other FeederWatch participants, sign up online at FeederWatch.org or call the Cornell Lab toll free at 866-989-2473.
In return for a participation fee of $18 in the U.S. ($15 for Cornell Lab members) or a donation of any amount in Canada, participants receive the FeederWatch handbook and Instructions with tips on how to successfully attract birds to feeders, an identification poster of the most common feeder birds, and a calendar.
