U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose for the media outside of 10 Downing Street in central London, on Sept. 16, 2021. Paul Pelosi faces a long recovery after an intruder attacked him with a hammer on Oct. 28 in their San Francisco home. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said.

In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress” but released no other specific details.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.