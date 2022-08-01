U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) talks with members of Congress on the Upper West Terrace on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Pelosi is headed to Asia and plans to stop in Taiwan. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, defying Chinese authorities who have warned of consequences if the trip takes place, according to people familiar with her plans.

It would be a landmark move by a U.S. official and raise the risk of a military confrontation given China views Taiwan as its territory. Pelosi would become the first sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich to go to the island in 25 years. One person said a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen is on Pelosi’s schedule for Wednesday, although another person said such a meeting is still in flux.

Tribune Wire

