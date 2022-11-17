Pelosi will step down as House Democratic leader

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delivers remarks from the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Pelosi spoke on the future of her leadership plans in the House of Representatives and said she will not seek a leadership role in the upcoming Congress. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — After months of speculation about her future, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will not seek to lead House Democrats for another term, but remain in Congress.

The decision — capping a 35-year career in which the Californian became the most powerful female Congress member in U.S. history — followed her party’s narrow loss of the chamber in last week’s midterm election.

