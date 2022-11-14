Supporters of the President Donald Trump clash with the U.S. Capitol police during a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Nearly two years after the Jan. 6 attack, former Vice President Mike Pence said ex-President Donald Trump “endangered me and my family” by siccing a mob of MAGA extremists on him inside the Capitol.

“(Trump’s) words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence told David Muir of ABC News in a new interview. “The president’s words that day ... endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.

Tribune Wire

