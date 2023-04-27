Penicillin in short supply as U.S. syphilis, strep cases rise

In a photo illustration, a medical syringe is seen displayed in front of the Pfizer's drug company logo. (Konstantinos Zilos/SOPA Images/Zuma Press/TNS)

A common type of penicillin used to treat syphilis is in short supply in the U.S. as cases of the sexually transmitted disease continue to rise.

Penicillin G benzathine, an antibiotic sold in the U.S. by Pfizer Inc., was added to the Food and Drug Administration’s shortage list this week. Pfizer has limited supply of the drug because of increased demand, according to the agency, and the situation may persist into September.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.