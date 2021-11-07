It isn’t avian pox — which infects some 230 species of wild and domestic birds — that has depleted Pennsylvania’s wild turkey population. It isn’t West Nile virus, a disease that is devastating the closely related ruffed grouse. Or overharvest by a growing number of Pennsylvania turkey hunters.
The chemical that killed an estimated 7% of the state’s wild turkey population over several years is referred to by scientists as a mononuclear oxygen hydride and inorganic hydroxy compound.
We call it water.
Excessive rain and snow melt during consecutive soggy springs created puddles. Fuzzy little poults walked in and drowned by the thousands. Add predation and other factors and, in 15 of Pennsylvania’s 23 wildlife management units, turkey populations are below management goals.
A rebound may be in the air. Dry skies and minimal snow melt during the critical spring hatching weeks of 2021 could have been the start of a slow reversal of the trend.
When the fall turkey season opened Saturday, the Game Commission attempted to further correct the population decline without alienating hunters, whom the agency sees as the most effective wildlife management tool at its disposal.
Instead of limiting the hunt to roosters only, or further reducing hunting opportunity by trimming season length, the Board of Commissioners removed the junior hunt and accepted Game Commission turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena’s proposal to ban the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles and handguns during the fall hunt. The use of shotguns, archery gear and blackpowder guns remains legal.
Rifles are the sporting arm of choice among just 14% of fall turkey hunters yet are responsible for 33% of the fall turkey harvest, according to recent survey data collected by the agency.
Eliminating the use of long-shot sporting arms, it is believed, could reduce the statewide harvest by as much as 20% without impacting the routines of most turkey hunters.
The restriction is expected to protect a large number of the all-important hens.
The regulation adjustment will change the strategies and tactics of some fall turkey hunters. No more scoping and dropping a bird at 100 yards or more, although some blackpowder hunters may be OK with those distances.
But fall season hunters unaccustomed to limiting their shots to the lethal ranges of shotguns or archery gear will have to beckon the birds closer using turkey talk appropriate to the animals’ fall habits. The spring gobbles of a randy tom and a hen’s poult assembly calls are likely to be less effective. When in doubt, make your calls simple, their quantity few and their volume lower.
It is not known how long the fall turkey rifle and pistol restrictions will continue. (c)2021 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
