WASHINGTON — “Highly classified sensitive” information that poses “a very serious risk to national security” was made public in a leak of documents that provide details of U.S. spying on other countries, including an assessment of weaknesses in Ukraine’s military, according to the Pentagon.

The Department of Defense is “working around the clock to figure out the scope and scale of the distribution of the information” and its veracity, spokesman Chris Meagher told reporters Monday. “It is highly classified sensitive material that people in DoD and certainly other aspects of U.S. government use to inform their work.”

Tribune Wire

