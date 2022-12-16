Peru imposed curfew orders in parts of the country to try to contain violent demonstrations as clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Ayacucho left seven people dead and more than 50 injured.

The latest fatalities mean the overall death toll from a week of protests doubled overnight to at least 14 as supporters of the impeached left wing leader Pedro Castillo show no signs of giving up their demands.

Tribune Wire

