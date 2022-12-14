Peru to declare 30-day emergency to curb unrest

Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police in Lima on Sunday. Two people died and at least five people were injured in the protests against Peru’s President Dina Boluarte. Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Ernesto Benavides/AFP

Peru will declare a nationwide 30-day state of emergency, suspending basic rights in a bid to restore order amid widespread unrest, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said Wednesday.

Roadblocks and vandalism across swathes of the Andean nation “need a forceful response,” the minister told reporters at the presidential palace in Lima. A curfew is also under consideration, he said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.