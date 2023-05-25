Petito family gets copy of Laundrie’s mother’s ‘burn after reading letter’

A photo of Gabby Petito, included in a Facebook about her disappearance by the North Port Police Department in Florida, the lead agency in the missing person case. (Courtesy North Port Police Department/TNS)

A copy of the letter Brian Laundrie’s mother allegedly instructed him to “burn after reading” has been given to the parents of his late fiancee, Gabby Petito, whom the FBI says Laundrie admitted to killing before his own death in 2021.

A Florida judge ruled the undated letter written by Roberta Laundrie can be included as evidence in the Petitos’ civil lawsuit against the Laundries and their lawyer, according to local news station WFLA, which obtained a copy.

Tribune Wire

